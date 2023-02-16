Habitat for Humanity supporting Cyclone-affected whanau

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 11:49

Habitat for Humanity Northern Region Chief Executive Conrad LaPointe today expressed his sympathy for all those affected by the recent severe weather events across the North Island, " As Cyclone Gabrielle passes, we are seeing the scale of destruction across Greater Auckland and Northland and just how many families have been left without power, shelter or belongings. Our thoughts are with whÄnau who have lost loved ones, been displaced from their homes and feeling distressed and overwhelmed by the cyclone’s impact."

"While Habitat for Humanity isn’t a first-responder in times of disaster, we are getting ready to support community and iwi organisations in affected regions by providing immediate and long term support. The devastation to some of our more isolated and vulnerable communities is hard to comprehend, and may take months if not years to put right."

"Habitat has opened a local appeal for regions affected by these catastrophic weather events. New Zealand really pulls together when needed, so support from the public will be vital in building homes, communities and hope". People who would like to give to help Habitat support community initiatives in the aftermath of the disaster can do so at https://habitat.org.nz/donate/cyclone-appeal-nz/