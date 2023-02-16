Impact Awards: Building Nations 2023 - Infrastructure New Zealand

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 12:15

Applications for the Building Nations 2023 Impact Awards are now open!The Building Nations 2023 Impact Awards will be held as part of the BNZ Gala Dinner on 7 June at Te Pae Convention Centre in Åtautahi, Christchurch.The Awards celebrate those projects and teams which have exemplified a focus on s

Applications for the Building Nations 2023 Impact Awards are now open!

The Building Nations 2023 Impact Awards will be held as part of the BNZ Gala Dinner on 7 June at Te Pae Convention Centre in Åtautahi, Christchurch.

The Awards celebrate those projects and teams which have exemplified a focus on social, decarbonisation and biodiversity, water and heritage conservation outcomes. We will also celebrate the next generation of infrastructure professionals who have demonstrated an exceptional and sustained commitment to changing the way things are done and delivering on our shared ambitions.

Infrastructure New Zealand, KiwiRail and Waka Kotahi invite you to enter the Building Nations 2023 Impact Awards.

THE DECARBONISATION AWARD

Sponsored by KiwiRail and Waka Kotahi

Sponsored jointly by KiwiRail and Waka Kotahi, this award recognises projects which embed an outstanding ‘whole of life’ approach to reducing carbon to respond to a carbon zero future. This award celebrates projects that embed carbon reduction into decision making and delivery.

Due consideration will also be given to the size and scale of each project entered, as well as the social, diversity and inclusiveness outcomes achieved by entrants during the judging process.

THE SOCIAL OUTCOMES AWARD

Sponsored by KiwiRail and Waka Kotahi

Sponsored jointly by KiwiRail and Waka Kotahi, this award recognises projects which have delivered outstanding social outcomes through collaboration with MÄori, stakeholders and communities. The approach to collaboration and the tangible outcomes achieved raises the bar in delivering best practice in improving social outcomes and serves as a model for future projects.

Due consideration and weight will also be given to the size and scale of each project entered during the judging process.

THE BIODIVERSITY, WATER AND HERITAGE OUTCOMES AWARD

Sponsored by KiwiRail and Waka Kotahi

Sponsored jointly by KiwiRail and Waka Kotahi, this award recognises projects which deliver outstanding outcomes in one or more of biodiversity, water quality, and heritage conservation. This award recognises projects where restoration, regeneration and enhancement considerations have been embedded into whole of life decision making leading to improved outcomes. The approach to improving outcomes through restoration, regeneration and enhancement raises the bar in delivering best practice and serves as a model for future projects.

Due consideration will also be given to the size and scale of each project entered, as well as the social, diversity and inclusiveness outcomes achieved by entrants during the judging process.

THE NEXT GENERATION LEADER AWARD

Supported by Infrastructure New Zealand

For infrastructure professionals under 35 years of age who have demonstrated exceptional and sustained commitment to changing the way things are done. Infrastructure New Zealand invites next generation leaders who are visionaries, innovators and disruptors to apply and to demonstrate how they are already giving back to their communities.

Due consideration will also be given to the social, diversity and inclusiveness outcomes contributed to by each entrant during the judging process.

Entries close 30 March 2023.