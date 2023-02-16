Otago Polytechnic Te Pukenga introduces Master of Architecture

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 13:00

Otago Polytechnic | Te PÅ«kenga is set to introduce a new Master of Architecture (Professional) programme.

The programme begins on 27 February and is a significant step for those wishing to become a registered architect.

"This is an exciting development," says Jason Tibble, Executive Director, Otago Polytechnic .

"At Otago Polytechnic | Te PÅ«kenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, we focus on ensuring we have strong programmes that meet the needs of learners and industry.

"The Master’s is the only one of its kind in the South Island. It elevates Dunedin as a centre for architecture in the South, which is also significant for the industry."

Since 2017, Otago Polytechnic has offered a Bachelor of Architectural Studies degree programme with specialisations in Architecture Technology and Interior Architecture.

"Our graduates from the bachelor’s find employment easily and those in the industry comment positively about the attributes and skills our learners display in workplace settings," says Associate Professor Tobias Danielmeier, Head of Architecture.

The two-year fulltime (or four-year part-time) on-campus Master’s programme will enable learners to develop advanced knowledge of complex architectural and heritage design opportunities in New Zealand, undertake a major research project, and explore what it takes to create first-class work in a collaborative environment.

"In New Zealand, you can’t legally call yourself an architect unless you’re registered by the New Zealand Registered Architects Board," Assoc Prof Danielmeier says.

"To use the job title of ‘Architect’, learners need to complete this Master’s programme, or an equivalent, to meet the study component of registration. They then need three or more years of professional experience before they can seek registration."

Following industry accreditation and an approved period of practical experience, graduates will be eligible to take the professional practice interview to become registered architects.

Read more about the Master of Architecture (Professional) programme here