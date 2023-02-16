Graduation student speaker has education in her DNA - Te Pukenga

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 15:41

Emma Leslie comes from a long line of educators.

The graduate selected to present her fellow students at the Ara | Te Pukenga 2023 graduation for Southern campuses is following in the teacher footsteps of her mum and grandad.

"My grandad, Bernie Wilson, who taught at Pleasant Point High School for many years, inspired me to be a teacher as he did my mum before me," Leslie said. "I’m thrilled they’ll both be there to see me receive my Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care. It will be a very proud moment for three generations of teachers!"

Mum, Andrea Leslie, worked in early childhood education earlier in her working life. She served on what was the Ara Board before the institute’s transition to Te PÅ«kenga and is now the Executive General Manager of Education and Engagement at Timaru-based Primary ITO in the network.

The latest family member to join the education fold is now beginning her study towards a Bachelor of Education and ultimately her teacher registration in the coming years.

"I love the challenge of working with young children and also the possibility that, through building connection and trust, I could be an important person and make a difference in their lives," Emma Leslie said. She told the audience she decided to go to Ara " because I believe it is so personal and that I'm appreciated for who I am as a person rather than just a number."

Leslie was one of almost 70 graduates who crossed the stage at the Caroline Bay Hall in front of a 300-strong crowd at on Thursday 16 February. The cohort, the first since Ara transitioned to become part of Te PÅ«kenga, began the day with a parade along Bay Hill to the venue.

Graduands from the departments of Trades, Applied Sciences and Social Practice, Business and Digital Technologies, Hospitality and Service Industries, Humanities and Health Practice featured in the ceremony receiving certificates, diplomas and degrees.

Director of Southern Campuses Leonie Rasmussen said it was a chance to celebrate the success of Ara students from across the region including those based in Ashburton and Oamaru.

"It’s a proud moment and a special time to stop and reflect. So many of our graduates are taking strides in their careers contributing to the local economy and beyond," Rasmussen said.

One such student travelled to Timaru from her job as a mechanical fitter with Meridian Energy at Lake ManapÅuri Power Station. After four years of industry-based training through Ara, Holly Frewen was looking forward to receiving her Certificate in Mechanical Engineering (Trades) Level 4.

"All through school I worked hard. I wasn’t a standout, but I kept at it and I never really had a celebration of my achievement - so this is huge for me," Frewen said, adding that the years of driving from Twizel, then Otematata to Timaru for block courses, as well as night classes and Zoom classes while working in ManapÅuri, have all been worth it.

"I enjoy being a mechanical fitter. In short, I work underground all day on the mechanical components of the generating equipment for the ManapÅuri Hydro Electric Station - everything from minor repairs to major overhauls. It’s honestly different every day."

Sesimani Tuli, who was recognised as a standout student at last year’s Ara | Te PÄ«kenga Eke Panuku awards for high achieving Pacific Students, said receiving her Level 4 Certificate in Health and Wellbeing specialising in Community Facilitation was a thrill.

"This qualification, along with my English language study before it, has given me the extra skills and confidence to give back to my Tongan community here in Timaru," she said. "Before, I was afraid to stand in front of a group, but I found my comfort zone in the welcoming staff I’ve had at Ara," the mother of four said.

"My plan is to continue to work in my role as a healthcare assistant but I’m also able to pursue my dream of promoting the Tongan language in my community."

Ara’s graduation is also a proud moment for the business community, with many celebrating the success of students in work-based learning.

Kristy Phillips, co-owner of Cactus Fire on Bay Hill in Timaru, said her whole team would be proud to see Chloe Lysaght (NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) and Mikayla Ratcliff parade right past the doors of the restaurant in their regalia today.

The pair are graduating with a Level 4 Certificate in Cookery, gained while working in manged apprenticeships - something Phillips said benefits not only the district, but the industry as a whole.

"I feel honoured to be sitting in the audience to see them graduate today," Phillips said. "It’s going to be a very special moment."