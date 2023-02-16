Nominations open for Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward By-election - QLDC

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 16:31

Locals keen to play a key role in shaping the future of the Queenstown Lakes District are invited to put themselves forward ahead of a by-election within the Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward.

Nominations are now open for the vacant position on Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) created by the resignation of Councillor Neeta Shetty earlier this month.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said this was a rare opportunity early in a three-year local election cycle for someone with the right skills to represent the ward around the Council table.

"Our district and its diverse communities face some unique challenges in the next few years," he said.

"Tackling these head-on and making the most of the opportunities they’ll bring will require strong leadership and clear strategic direction. If you can provide this, or equally know someone who can, then it’s time to consider putting yourself forward or talking to them about doing so."

QLDC Electoral Officer Jane Robertson said those who wish to stand needed to be aged 18 or over, a New Zealand citizen and be nominated by two people who are enrolled to vote in the Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward.

"We have a range of resources available to help potential candidates decide if running is right for them. You can get these and the nomination form from our website or by dropping into QLDC’s office at 10 Gorge Road, Queenstown," she said.

Nominations remain open until midday on Thursday 9 March.

During this nomination period, Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward residents and out-of-town property owners should also take the opportunity to ensure they are enrolled to vote. A preliminary roll can be inspected during normal office hours at QLDC’s Gorge Road office or the libraries in Arrowtown and the Queenstown CBD. Residential electors can enrol or amend their enrolment details in the following ways:

- online at www.vote.nz;

- by texting their name and address to 3676 to receive a form;

- by calling 0800 367656; or

- emailing enquiries@elections.govt.nz.

Applications for registration as a ratepayer elector should be made on the non-resident ratepayer elector enrolment form available wherever copies of the electoral rolls are displayed. These must be returned to the QLDC electoral officer before 4.00pm on Thursday 9 March.

Ms Robertson confirmed that voting papers for by-election itself will be mailed out to ward electors on Thursday 13 April with voting closing at midday on Friday 5 May.

More information, including an election handbook that remains relevant from the 2022 Local Elections, can be found on QLDC’s website at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/elections/2023-arrowtown-kawarau-ward-by-election