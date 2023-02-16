An exciting event for rangatahi on the Kapiti Coast - Work Ready Kapiti

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 16:41

The first #EmployerMeet will be held on Thursday 23rd of March at KÄpiti Youth Support (KYS). This is a free event that will take place in a "speed-meet" style, allowing both employers and rangatahi the opportunity to sit down and discuss all things employment.

Previously, the #EmployerMeets have been a great success for rangatahi wanting to expand on their employment skills and explore employment pathways within their local area. For employers, the event allows them to give back to the community, get a glimpse of what young people have to offer, find their next employee superstar and network with other local businesses.

Jackson Kelly a participant of the Work Ready KÄpiti 2022 #EmployerMeet commented that his favourite thing about the event was "having interesting conversations with passionate adults and gaining insights on different fields" he was curious about. Jackson’s advice for rangatahi thinking about registering for the event is to "be open" going on to say that it's important to "talk to all of the employers, not only with ones in careers you are currently pursuing". Jackson also took out the #EmployerMeet Star award of 2022.

Police 105 Communications Response Manager, Craig Griffiths commented - "Work Ready KÄpiti has been fantastic to work with, a great bunch of enthusiastic people, super organised, helpful and running great events. This has been an excellent way to engage with a new talent pool whilst supporting KÄpiti’s rangatahi to gain employment. The networking with other employers and businesses alone has been worth the minimal time investment. I highly recommend any KÄpiti employer to attend a Work Ready Kapiti event and support our tamariki’s future.

Work Ready KÄpiti is incredibly grateful to KÄpiti Youth Support for hosting our first #EmployerMeet of 2023, which will bring together rangatahi and local businesses. To sign up for the #EmployerMeet follow the link below, and answer a few questions about yourself. After your registration is confirmed further event details and a Google Calendar invite will be sent through. Registrations for employers close on Tuesday 24th February. Rangatahi registrations will then follow on the 27th of February.

