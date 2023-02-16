New Council committees start their first meetings - Selwyn District Council

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 16:50

Strong numbers participating in Council classes and programmes, expansions and upgrades to water services and a clean bill of health for the districts’ recycling were reported in the first meetings of new Council committees yesterday.

The Council’s new Community Services, and Transport and Infrastructure committees held their inaugural meetings today.

The two committees are part of a new structure agreed by the Council last year to help with governance for the growing district.

The Council has agreed to trial a new structure of five committees with four new committees - Community Services, Finance and Performance, Planning and Climate Change and Transport and Infrastructure - added to the existing Audit and Risk Subcommittee.

The inaugural meetings saw Councilors confirming how the committees would run through terms of reference, standing orders and code of conduct.

A report to the Community Services Committee on the user numbers for Council venues and programmes highlighted the popularity of these venues and programmes including community halls, libraries and recreation programmes. It showed Council’s Learn to Swim programme continues to be popular, with enrolments increasing to 3250 in the final term of 2022, while almost 137,000 people visited the Selwyn Sports Centre, and lifelong learning programmes delivered across the district attracted 1286 participants in the July-December 2022 period.

Reports on water, waste, roading and property projects were presented to the new Transport and Infrastructure committee. Highlights included the completion of the Stage IV/V Upgrade Project for the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant, major upgrades to Prebbleton’s drinking water supply, ongoing construction of five new water reservoirs for rural townships, the completion of stage one of the Darfield Pool upgrade and the opening of the Reids Pit recreation reserve.

The district’s recycling efforts got a big tick with the report showing no recycling trucks have been rejected due to contamination so far this financial year.

The committees aim to give closer focus to areas that need more scrutiny at a time when the district is growing rapidly and there is a lot of legislative change for local government. Each committee will meet once every six weeks and the Council will meet once a month.

All Councillors will sit on each committee, with different Councillors chairing committees to add experience and give further opportunities for development.

The new structure will be trialled for a year with two reviews, one each six months.

For a full list of meetings or to find committees agendas visit www.selwyn.govt.nz/your-council/meetings