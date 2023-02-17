NZMC media statement re aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 10:41

NZ Māori Council members from all over the country, especially Te Tai Tokerau, Tairawhiti, Takitimu, Hauraki, West Tamaki are reporting on the devastation to Marae and homes.

The Chairs of the NZ Māori Council have issued a plea to all Māori who are not affected by disasters to send non-perishable food, clothing and water to the many marae who are offering manaakitanga to those devastated by the cyclone.

The Council has called an urgent Executive meeting to consider next steps in supporting communities in the hardest hit areas where cyclone Gabrielle has brought floods and other damage to marae and homes.