RNZSPCA responds to Cyclone Gabrielle

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 13:34

SPCA teams are continuing to work tirelessly, responding to the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle which has impacted many pet owners across the Hawke’s Bay region.

As part of the response, SPCA Inspectors are working with Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), the Massey University Veterinary Emergency Response Team (VERT) and HUHA to coordinate animal rescue and emergency housing for pets in the region. SPCA is also providing a number of kennels to pet owners who have been forced to evacuate their homes, ensuring their pets have a safe place to stay.

A large number of staff have been personally impacted by the severe weather event, but SPCA has deployed personnel from the Wellington area to assist the region in any way possible.

In addition, SPCA is also in the process of sending pet food packages to the affected areas to ensure that pets have access to the nutrition they need during this challenging time.

SPCA has also transported close to thirty kittens down to the Wellington Centre, so Hawke’s Bay teams can continue to assist with the cyclone response.

SPCA CEO, Gabby Clezy, says "Seeing images and footage of animals in distress and escaping flood waters is absolutely heartbreaking and we are so grateful to members of the public who were able to step in and take animals to safety where possible.

"Knowing people and animals have lost their lives during this time is so very tragic, and our hearts go out to those in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions."

"We understand that many people are deeply concerned about their pets and other animals affected by the cyclone, and we are doing everything we can to provide assistance and support. While this situation is still unfolding, we will no doubt have a greater understanding of its impact on animals in the days and weeks to come."

"We encourage everyone to donate whatever they can to help us support the animals in the affected areas. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference."

SPCA Inspectorate Team Lead Phillipa Lamb says small donations of blankets, towels, toys, dog crates and good quality dog leads would also be much appreciated and can be dropped off at the SPCA Centre on Heathcote Road, Hastings.

"We are seeing first-hand the tragic effects that Cyclone Gabrielle is having on pet owners. Our inspectorate and Centre teams are doing everything to assist MPI in their welfare response. We encourage people to stay up to date on our social media pages and website for how we can help pet owners during this time."

"MPI is coordinating the animal welfare response efforts in flood-impacted areas in Hawke’s Bay, and anyone needing assistance with animal rescue, evacuation, or temporary accommodation for their animals should contact the emergency management team directly on awem@mpi.govt.nz or (04) 894 0132," Ms Lamb says.

SPCA New Zealand is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of animals affected by natural disasters. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.

Currently, both Napier and Hastings SPCA Centres remain closed until it is safe to reopen to the public, to enable our staff to attend to urgent animal welfare issues.

For further information and to make a donation, please visit our website at www.spca.nz.