A chance to have a piece of theatrical history at the Civic Theatre's Stage Sale

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 14:45

Anyone wanting to get their hands on a piece of Invercargill theatre memorabilia or equipment will soon have the opportunity at the Civic Theatre’s first ever Stage Sale.

Up for grabs are items that are normally found on, above or backstage, such as theatrical lighting and sound equipment, props, office furniture, costumes, fabric and vintage clothing.

Invercargill City Council Manager Venues Richard McWha said there was a rich history of theatre and performance in Invercargill, and he was excited to share some of it with the community.

"There are a lot of things we no longer need or use, so instead of throwing them out, we’d rather divert them from landfill and encourage reuse and repurpose by passing it on to people and community organisations who can put it to use and cherish it.

"Opportunities like this don’t come around often and I’d encourage everyone to check out the sale. Who knows what gems could be found?"

There will be thousands of items available for sale all for varying prices, McWha said. Other theatrical groups from Southland have also been invited to be involved in the sale, including Invercargill Musical Theatre, BDL Productions and Andrea Hows Artistry, which will also have items for sale.

The sale will take place on Saturday 25 February from 9am - 3pm at the Civic Theatre., entry via stage door off Esk St.

Some of the items that will be available for sale at the Civic Theatre Stage Sale.