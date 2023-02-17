Support continues for those most impacted in the region - Horizons RC

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 15:08

Support continues for those most impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle in the Horizons Region.

Horizons Regional Council group recovery manager Dr Jon Roygard says many in the region will be facing clean ups and repairs this weekend in response to the event.

"We’re thinking of those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, both here in our region and across the country," he says.

"We know the immediate adrenalin that kicks in during an event will be starting to fade and want to remind our communities to reach out to the available support. There’s a link to all welfare information we have collated on the homepage of our website at horizons.govt.nz.

"There people will find mental health, financial assistance, rural support and donations information. This includes regulatory guidance relating to washed out tracks, bridges and culverts, stock burial, damaged fences, milk collection and full effluent systems.

"We also know many in our communities will have close links to neighbouring Hawke’s Bay and other parts of the North Island, who have been severely impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle."

Dr Roygard says district and city councils, iwi, primary sector and community groups are providing considerable support to affected communities.

"Tararua District Council remains the most active as they continue to reconnect with isolated locals. Telecommunications are improving now the Äkitio cellphone tower is restored, lines companies are working hard to get power restored throughout the district and roading teams are focusing on high-priority roads.

"We recognise further needs may become apparent as telecommunications and connections improve.

"Horizons will continue supporting district and city councils, recovery agencies and iwi during the weekend and in coming weeks. Our council, and others in the region, are also providing personnel to assist with efforts in the Hawke’s Bay."

Dr Roygard says Horizons, beyond coordinating and supporting regional recovery, will continue flood asset inspections and environmental data infrastructure repairs.

"Fortunately the majority of our systems are intact, but we have a large area to cover and water levels are still high in places. Landowners who see river management damage on their properties can register this with us via RMEnquiries@horizons.govt.nz.

"Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather forecast is looking settled and rivers will continue to recede. Our duty officers will still be monitoring and our Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC) remains activated while Tararua remain in a state of emergency."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24-hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz.

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz

For road closures, delays, and warnings please see https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/manawatu-whanganui/

Please stay tuned to your local radio stations for another option for civil defence updates.