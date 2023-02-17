Transpower completes bypass of Redclyffe substation

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 17:17

Transpower has advised that it has completed the bypass of its flooded Redclyffe substation this afternoon.

The substation suffered extensive damage during Cyclone Gabrielle and Transpower has been working with Unison Networks to create a bypass for the 220KV high voltage line to enable it to connect to the Whakatu substation north-east of Hastings.

Now the bypass is complete, local lines company Unison Networks will start work on progressively restoring power where possible to homes and businesses in Hawke’s Bay. This will include urban parts of Napier and some parts of Hastings.

Our thanks go to everyone from Transpower, Unison and our service providers who have worked tirelessly on the ground in difficult conditions to get this bypass in place. We are also very grateful for the extraordinary work teams at Transpower and Unison have been doing together to come up with creative solutions to get as much power restored as quickly as possible.

We are continuing to work on options to be able to supply even more power to Unison to enable it to connect those that will still be without power after the bypass completion.

We recognise the significant impact that being without power has, particularly after a natural disaster. Our teams, our service providers, local lines companies and others in the industry continue to work tirelessly to get as much power restored as quickly as possible.