Top Energy additional crews arrive to help with restoration

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 17:45

Top Energy’s restoration efforts to repair its broken network after Cyclone Gabrielle, received a significant boost today with the arrival of lines mechanics from Christchurch electricity infrastructure company Connetics, a subsidiary of Orion.

The team of 15 were transported by NZDF C130 Hercules to Whenuapai airbase yesterday evening with nine of them travelling to Kerikeri by a NH 90 Airforce helicopter this afternoon https://youtu.be/kgzams1Y9aY

The rest of the team drove from Whenuapai bringing with them two fully equipped double cab 4WD Utes including ladders.

Mr Shaw is grateful for the support offered by lines companies around the country and acknowledged Dannevirke based Scanpower whose five lines mechanics have been working alongside Top Energy through the storm.

"Our teams have been working incredibly hard. These extra hands will give a welcome boost to restoration efforts, as well as allow a bit of rest time for the crews as there are some long days ahead.

The team will be spread across the network with five going to Top Energy’s northern deport and ten will be working from the Puketona depot. The crews from Connetics and Scanpower will be working alongside the Top Energy contracting staff creating joint teams focussed on restoring supplies to customers.

Mr Shaw says now that the weather has eased up, he expects good progress to be made on the remaining areas without power. However, restoration will still take several days for most customers and longer for some.

"Following yesterday’s helicopter and foot patrols we were able to see where the worst damage to the network was, prioritise repairs and identify the equipment needed.

"The worst affected areas remain the Hokianga and the southern area of the network. Work has been prioritised to get the most customers back on supply.

"This has meant cutting away some damaged sections of the network. Customers without power have roughly halved each day since Tuesday, however the speed of restoration will slow as the work becomes more complex and difficult. This is why it is crucial to reinforce the teams with extra line mechanics."

Work will continue through the weekend and into next week. There are currently 2266 customers without power. Mr Shaw asks that if people see any damaged equipment to treat lines as live at all times, contact our call centre on 0800 867 363 and check the outage centre www.outages.topenergy.co.nz