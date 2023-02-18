AA Insurance standing by to assist as power and services gradually return

Saturday, 18 February, 2023 - 09:48

As the tragic and devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle become clearer AA Insurance is reassuring customers it is standing by to assist, as power and telecommunications services gradually return to communities across the North Island.

To date, the New Zealand-based insurer has received more than 1900 claims associated with Cyclone Gabrielle and with many communities still cut off, this number is expected to surge as people are reconnected in the coming days.

AA Insurance General Manager Operations Simon Hobbs said, "We want to remind Kiwis that there is no rush to make a claim if they are unable to reach us - the health and safety of themselves, family and pets must always come first.

"As soon as they are able to get in touch, our teams will be ready to help with emergency repairs, temporary accommodation and advice for getting the claims lodgement process started.

"Like the rest of New Zealand, AA Insurance is standing alongside our friends, colleagues and whÄnau affected by the cyclone, especially those who have lost loved ones, and whose property and livelihoods are devastated.

"We continue to work closely with our teams on the ground to understand where and how we can best to target additional support over the coming days and weeks," Hobbs said.

The combined total of AA Insurance’s claims for Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary Floods is projected to result in the largest weather event in the company’s history.

AA Insurance will have a presence at the Civil Defence hubs on Sunday 19 and Monday 20 February to assist customers and community members with queries and to connect them with claims support.

NAPIER - Centennial Hall, Vigor Brown St: Sunday 19 and Monday 20 February

HASTINGS - Hastings Sports Centre, Railway Rd: Sunday 19 and Monday 20 February from 9am - 5pm

To lodge a claim online: www.aainsurance.co.nz

By the numbers

Cyclone Gabrielle claims to date: 1900+ Auckland Anniversary storm claims to date: 6,600+ Motor claims settled or offered to settle: 79% Contact centre: 0800 500 216