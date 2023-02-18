Air New Zealand lends its regional ports a helping hand

Saturday, 18 February, 2023 - 11:28

It’s been an exceptionally busy week for Air New Zealand and the airline continues to do all it can to support its customers, staff and communities affected by the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says resuming turboprop operations to and from both Napier and Gisborne gave the regions a much-needed lifeline.

"On Wednesday, in coordination with government agencies, we deployed a special assistance flight, carrying communication support, emergency supplies and airport operational staff into Gisborne.

"With the help of support teams on the flight, we worked closely with the relevant authorities and local airport to assess and secure the reopening of Gisborne airport.

"Consequently, we’re now operating nine daily flights into and out of Gisborne and although a slightly reduced scheduled, we’re operating around 18 services per day to Napier except on Saturday’s where we have 14 flights."

For customers, Air New Zealand has extended flexibility for those booked to travel to/from Gisborne or Napier between 17 February and 26 February 2023. Customers have until 5 March 2023 to change the date of their flight without a change fee, service fee or fare difference applying.

Customers can also choose to reroute their flight without facing additional charges provided it’s to another domestic destination.

Customers who booked through a travel agent or third-party online agent should contact them directly about making changes to their bookings or credit validity.

To further support its regional teams, Air New Zealand has deployed its Emergency Response Special Assistance Team (SAT). These are appointed airline staff from across several of its ports who’ve trained and volunteered for emergencies like this. The SAT team provides additional care and support to our pilots, cabin crew, airport staff or anyone on the ground in impacted regions who need it.

"We’re immensely grateful that all our staff are accounted for however, we know that even though they are safe, some have experienced significant losses.

"To our staff on the SAT team who are providing our impacted colleagues with invaluable support during this difficult time, thank you. This is a huge part of how we demonstrate manaaki for one another."

The airline’s Travel Alerts page has the most up to date information on operating flights.