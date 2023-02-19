Cyclone Gabrielle - Public Information Update for Whangarei District residents

Sunday, 19 February, 2023 - 11:20

The weekend’s fine weather is helping progress efforts to restore power and roading access to our hardest hit communities around the District.

Yesterday Whangarei District Council worked with Red Cross and Inland Revenue staff to deliver food packages by helicopter to isolated areas of Mangakahia Valley. Residents there are without power or roading access due to a multiple slips and efforts are being made to find an alternative access road through forestry land.

As of today, there are 2200 households without power across Whangarei and Kaipara. Caution is still needed when driving as many roads are damaged and down to one lane in places due to slips.

There is also widespread damage across our walking tracks and trails and people are asked to stay off these until they can be checked - please keep yourself safe.

If your water has recently been turned back on it may look white or cloudy - this is due to air bubbles in the pipes - don’t worry it is safe to drink. If you leave the water to stand it will clear.

If your home was damaged in the cyclone, please get in touch with us so we can carry out a rapid building assessment. Call us on 430 4200 to book a visit.

Free green waste / vegetation disposal

We are offering free green waste / vegetation disposal at:

Hikurangi Transfer Station Uretiti Transfer Station 88 Kioreroa Road (next to Renovation Warehouse, opposite the waste-water treatment plant) Please note this is NOT the Re:Sort centre

Normal opening-hours apply at Hikurangi and Uretiti transfer stations. The temporary location at 88 Kioreroa Road will be open from 8:00am until 5:00pm, weekdays and on the weekend.

The free green waste drop-off will be available until at least 26 February to give people time to make arrangements.

All other transfer stations including Re:Sort are focussed on rubbish, and will be charging for green-waste / vegetation. Please bring only what has come down during the cyclone.

New information hub opening

We are relocating the Civil Defence Centre at McKay Stadium in Kensington to the Salvation Army Centre, at 3 Aubrey St, Regent from tomorrow. This will be reopened as a Civil Defence Information Hub for people to access support and other information. It will be open from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Monday.

Funding for those affected by the cyclone

If you and your family have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, you may be eligible for a Civil Defence payment. Visit workandincome.govt.nz or phone 0800 400 100.