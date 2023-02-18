Cyclone Gabrielle Update from Foodstuffs

Saturday, 18 February, 2023 - 21:55

Our thoughts continue to be with all with the families of the people who’ve lost their lives due to Cyclone Gabrielle, those who’ve lost their homes and property and who aren’t able to reach their families and loved ones. Yesterday we were deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our team members, Marie Greene, who worked on checkout at New World Greenmeadows in Napier. Marie lost her life at home due to the cyclone.

We’re getting to all but one of our stores by road now, New World Wairoa received two large deliveries today, which was really reassuring for the community and gratefully received. The only store we can’t get to by road right now is Four Square Tokomaru Bay on the East Coast, 91km north of Gisborne - we’ll continue to get essentials to the store by helicopter until we can reach the store with a truck. We’d like to say a huge thank you to all our drivers who’ve gone above and beyond, battling through in the most extreme of circumstances to make sure we can get the essentials through.

All PAK’nSAVE and New World stores are open nationwide, we have a couple of Four Squares not yet able to open and they’re in communities where there are other larger shopping options. We’re asking customers in the worst affected areas to continue to only buy what they need, so everyone can get their fair share when they shop, if there’s a gap on the shelf at the store, know there’s more stock on its way.

Now all PAK’nSAVE and New World stores are open, shoppers in the Hawkes Bay cities and suburbs of Hastings and Napier are encouraged to shop at their local store, this will help even out the load between all the stores.

Foodstuffs stores are 100% New Zealand owned and operated, we have a long-term commitment to be HereforNZ and one of our promises is to make sure every New Zealander has access to food. Every locally owned New World and PAK’nSAVE has a direct link to at least one foodbank, food rescue, or social supermarket partner and we’ve been working with them and other community organisations and charities to honour this promise in the wake of the recent Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle. In the last few weeks, our HereforNZ team has pledged over $300,000 worth of product, or cash funding to support the immediate need and in the next week, we’ll be increasing our support as we work with our community partners.

We’d like to say a huge thank you to our teams, supplier partners, communities, absolutely everyone who’s pulled together to help get all the stores affected by the cyclone back up and running. It’s a really stressful time so we’re asking to please remember to be respectful to each other and our team members when you shop with us, we’re all going through a lot and we’re in this together.