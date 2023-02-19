Toka Tu Ake EQC welcomes launch of NZCRS

Sunday, 19 February, 2023 - 07:59

Toka TÅ« Ake EQC Chief Executive Tina Mitchell has welcomed the launch of the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service, announced by Minister Duncan Webb this weekend.

"Toka TÅ« Ake EQC has worked hard with the insurance sector over the last three years to set up a ‘one stop shop’ to make residential insurance claims easier after a natural disaster. We encourage anyone with natural hazard damage to their property to call their private insurer in the first instance. Private insurers are set up to manage all types of insurance, including EQCover."

"It’s also helpful to have free support available from the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service. We know working through the damage after a natural disaster can be a very stressful time and that homeowners appreciate independent advice if any issues arise."

"Toka TÅ« Ake EQC has been working successfully with predecessor organisations, the Greater Christchurch Claims Resolution Service (GCCRS) and the Residential Advisory Service (RAS) for many years."

"Establishing a free, independent advisory service for customers was one of the recommendations of the Public Inquiry into the Earthquake Commission, and we are really pleased to see it up and running."

"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been so terribly impacted by the extreme weather across the North Island," Ms Mitchell said.