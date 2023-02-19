Chorus making good progress restoring network, 111 calling available in Gisborne region

Sunday, 19 February, 2023 - 09:47

Chorus continues to make good progress in restoring its telecommunications network in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions but further landslides are providing additional challenges.

All four of the known breaks in the fibre in the northern route into GIsborne have been successfully repaired, including an overlay of new fibre via helicopter above the ridge line of a steep gorge where there has been significant road damage.

Unfortunately, as that work was completed, three new faults occurred in previously intact fibre, including damage by road works clearing a road and new landslides. One of the three new breaks has been fixed while repairs are continuing on the other two.

The risk of further slips or other activity damaging other parts of the network highlights the importance of trying to restore both the north and south routes so there is diversity to protect communications.

Overnight technicians have reconfigured a partial link to Gisborne and Wairoa. This mean that 111 calling has been enabled to all mobile service providers, and more broader mobile services to 2 Degrees. Work is continuing today to improve the partially restored link so that further (not just mobile) services can be enabled to other retailer service providers. As that work continues, there is risk that the partial service may be interrupted.

Between Gisborne and Wairoa, there was one known fibre break which has been repaired. From Wairoa to Napier, there are at least three complex fibre breaks, spanning very large areas where the road has been comprehensively damaged. Chorus and Downer are also making good progress on these repairs, overlaying these damaged sections with large lengths of new fibre using similar methodologies to those used on the route north of Gisborne.

Chorus National Field Manager Phil Gibb, who is on the ground in Napier leading the response, says:

"We can give the assurance that we’re putting in all efforts on the ground to get our network standing up. But you cannot but help feel for the people when you’re local and you see this devastation that’s around. And some of the people that are working on the ground are impacted by this. And we’re asking them to go out and restore our network.

"We refer to the ‘North Area’ as the stretch from Tokomaru Bay up to Te Araroa on the east coast - a very isolated part of New Zealand. But they still require our communications services. That’s our northern part and we’re trying to get that sorted as we speak. And the southern part is from Wairoa back down to Napier. So we’ve also identified parts of the network there that need to be remediated and we’re working on that as well.

"It’s massive. People just want to be connected. There’s a lot of stories going around where they just want to be connected to their whÄnau up in those rural communities - and even with the rest of the world, not just within New Zealand.

"We’ve got people who need to move back into their homes, people who don’t have homes. So we’re continuously thinking forward, what are our next plans, and what do we need to put in place."