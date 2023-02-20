Some rain for Hawke’s Bay/Gisborne this week - the good and the bad news

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 10:44

Rain may not be what everyone wants to hear but some wet weather is on the way for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne this week.

It's part of a southerly change heading up the country from tomorrow bringing a bit of a brief Autumn-coolness to some in the south and east.

The southerly is also a sign of another incoming high pressure zone, so it actually marks the beginning of another spell of settled weather.

For those who have limited water for drinking or using, this will bring 25mm to around Napier, 30mm+ for Wairoa and 20mm for Gisborne. For those collecting rain water to drink this is a good amount.

Totals this high will also help clear more silt and tamper down the silt dust clouds blowing across roads and highways.

The negative is that it will lead to more mud and for at least 36 hours (Wednesday night to early Friday morning) it won't be easy to dry things.

Rainfall totals of 25-30mm at this time of year is actually a little above normal for Wairoa and parts of Gisborne so that indicates there may be a couple of heavy falls. This may also add to further slips, especially as higher up in the ranges totals may even get up to 50mm over two days.

For the most part rainfall at this level shouldn't be too major and wouldn't usually warrant much attention - but any wet weather will come with extra scrutiny for the eastern and upper North Island for at least another few weeks following the flooding and rain damage recently.

