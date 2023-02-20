Manaaki, ihi, wehi and wana: Te Matatini is in town - Auckland Unlimited

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 13:31

Huihuia te tini raukura ki a Taramainuku i te rangi e

Te kaihao i ngÄ tini mate ki te pÅ. Ka haku, ka tangi, haere, haere, haere atu rÄ.

Haruru te rangi, waipuke te whenua, he auÄ nÅ te tangata

Mai i te Tai Tokerau, ki te Ikaroa-RÄwhiti. Koutou kua pÄ kinotia e te huripari, e te waipuke. Ko koutou kei te tihi o whakaaro i tÄnei wÄ, nÅ reirÄ, kia kaha, kia mÄia, kia manawa nui, tÄnÄ koutou, tÄnÄ koutou, tÄnÄ koutou katoa

Kei ngÄ mata nui, kei ngÄ mata rahi

Te mana, te ihi, te wehi, Te Matatini - Nau Mai, Haere Mai rÄ

In the spirit of manaakitanga and whanaungatanga, TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland welcomes Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata festival this week, the biggest kapa haka event in the MÄori calendar. The festival will be held over four days at NgÄ Ana Wai Eden Park, starting from Wednesday, 22 February.

This festival will be especially poignant for participating kapa haka and their supporters after the devastating impacts of recent storm damages and disruptions across the North Island and two postponements due to Covid-

19.

Te Matatini has worked with strategic partner Air New Zealand, the New Zealand Police, local councils and rohe representatives from Te Taitokerau, Te Tairawhiti and Ngati Kahungunu to support teams affected by Cyclone Gabriel to attend and compete at Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023.

Flights have been confirmed for over 120 performers departing from Wellington, Gisborne and Napier to Auckland. All other teams are able to travel by bus and will arrive in Auckland over the next two days.

Kia kawea tÄtou e te rÄhia

Festivities this week begin with the official Te Matatini pÅwhiri hosted by NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei and TÄmaki Kapa Haka at Åkahu Bay on Tuesday, 21 February. Competing teams will showcase their talents on the Te Matatini stage from Wednesday, with the finals on Saturday.

TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited MÄori Outcomes Director Helen Te Hira says the ihi (essential life force and connection), the wehi (awe) and wana (exhilaration, energy and passion) of Te Matatini will lift the spirits of locals and manuhiri alike.

"Kapa haka brings people of all ages and backgrounds together, and this week, TÄmaki Makaurau is the home of kapa haka. Te Matatini won’t just be at Eden Park. It will live in our streets, our communities, and be streamed into our homes. Kia kawea tÄtou e te rÄhia - let us be taken by the spirit of joy, of entertainment".

"We have the opportunity to show our appreciation to all those kapa haka who have worked so hard over some very tough years to be with us and showcase their talent and commitment to excellence."

aucklandunlimited.com

For Te Matatini judge and chair of TÄmaki Makaurau Senior Kapa Haka Society Paora Sharples, this Te Matatini is all about showing standing strong in the face of adversity and within te ao MÄori.

"The pÅwhiri is the first coming together, a ritual of encounter, preparing the way in MÄori tikanga and demonstrating rangatiratanga and manaakitanga - leadership and hospitality as hosts," he says.

When it comes to the competition, as a judge Sharples is looking forward to seeing excellence, professionalism and dynamic performances. "Every festival brings a new standard of excellence and as artists we always try and push those boundaries," he says.

"As well as the official competition on stage, there is also a competition off stage to show hospitality to our visitors. I look forward to coming together to be excellent hosts to the thousands who will be attending the festival each day."

For the first time in 20 years, kapa haka will be broadcast to a mainstream audience, with live performances on TVNZ2 and on-demand viewing through TVNZ+. Sharples sees this as an extension of how popular kapa haka is becoming through our schools and its association with our national identity.

"Kapa haka belongs to all of us," says Sharples, "It is part of our history and identity as Kiwis."

This week, everyone in TÄmaki Makaurau gets to embrace and celebrate that identity.