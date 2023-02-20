If you want to help - here's where to donate - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 14:20

We are heartened by all the offers of financial assistance offered following the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle, says Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

Anyone who wants to help recovery efforts in TairÄwhiti can donate directly to the Disaster Relief Trust.

The Disaster Relief Trust is a registered charity. It’s administered by Gisborne District Council, which means it will be audited to ensure every cent goes to the welfare of those recovering from storm events in this region.

"For those who can donate to the Disaster Relief Trust - we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"We know this is a national emergency and we appreciate that you have chosen to help our region," says Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

Donations to the Disaster Relief Trust can be made to:

Account Name: Gisborne District Council

Account: 03 0638 0502288 00

For overseas payments - SWIFT code: WPACNZ2W

Reference: Disaster

If you’d like to apply for assistance, please apply here https://www.gdc.govt.nz/.../tairawhiti-mayoral-relief-fund.

Each application will be assessed by an advisory group to make sure the criteria are met.

From there, funds will be distributed from the Mayoral Relief Fund first as this has $1M funds contributed by central Government and then supplemented by the Disaster Relief Trust donations.