New Zealanders volunteering in Vanuatu increases - Volunteer Service Abroad

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 15:53

Michelle Evans, Deputy CEO of Volunteer Service Abroad (VSA), is thrilled to visit Vanuatu to celebrate the increasing number of volunteers and meet with partners to discuss their goals and aspirations.

Mrs Evans met with the New Zealand High Commission last Thursday and says "The Vanuatu VSA programme has had over 400 skilled volunteers over the last 58 years, and it is one of our quickest to recover now borders are open. We continue to receive support from New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and my meeting confirmed their commitment to having New Zealanders volunteer in Vanuatu."

VSA has been working in Vanuatu since 1965 and has office s in Luganville and Port Vila. Vanuatu has been (and still is) a destination of choice for potential volunteers and has a history of success, with some projects having a nationwide impact.

Mrs Evans arrived with two new volunteers: Miranda Williamson and Charlotte Brewer, who join the existing nine New Zealanders already working in Vanuatu and three who are volunteering with partners remotely from New Zealand.

Ms Williamson has arrived from Wellington to work with staff at the Elwood J Euart Association in Luganville. During WWII the Allied forces had a major presence in Santo and many artifacts remain on the island. The volunteer assignment aims to increase the awareness of the museum and its exhibits through the development of a school’s programme and enhancing the museum’s connections with tourism operators now that borders are open.

Ms Williamson’s archive experience will be shared with the team over the next six months to develop formal archiving processes and procedures to ensure the museum operates in line within international standards.

Charlotte Brewer is a university graduate volunteering as part of VSA’s UniVol programme. From Auckland, Ms Brewer will support work to increase awareness and membership in the drop-in youth clinic called the Northern Care Youth Clinic in Santo. The centre was established in 2002 by the Foundation for the South Pacific as a one-stop shop complex offering a range of activities for young people, including educational, life-skills and employment-related activities and resources.

The international volunteer development agency has volunteers working within correction facilities, hospitals and medical centres, supporting climate change adaptation, and with partners who aim to improve access to safe drinking water for all communities.

The Vanuatu programme is managed by Mary O’Reilly, who has extensive experience in waste management and environmental impacts and was a VSA volunteer in 2011 -2014. Mrs Evans returns next week after meeting with many of its Vanuatu partners to gain a deeper understanding of their development goals.

VSA is New Zealand largest international volunteer development agencies, operating for over 60-years. Its efforts focus on the Pacific region and close neighbours.