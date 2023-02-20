Additional crews arrive from to speed Hawke’s Bay restoration - Unison

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 17:58

Unison welcomes with open arms offers of help from a number of lines companies around the country to help speed the continued reconnection of customers in Hawke’s Bay following damage to the network after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Unison has now restored power to 81% of homes in Napier and 96% in Hastings. As of this evening just over 7,400 consumers remain without power in the region - around 6,100 in Napier and 1,300 in Hastings.

Horizon Networks, Eastern Bay of Plenty and Linepower, New Plymouth and Centralines are all sending crews to help Unison with their continued efforts to restore customers in the Hawkes Bay.

Unison has also redeployed three Rotorua crews to Hawke’s Bay, after most customers in the Rotorua and Taupo regions had their power restored at the end of last week.

Unison’s Incident Controller, Jason Larkin, says "This is an amazing offer of support from lines companies around the country. We are very pleased to welcome these additional crews, as we face some difficult challenges in the coming weeks as we look to move into rural communities to make repairs."

"There is still a lot of challenging work in front of us as we look at restoration of rural outlying areas, which will take longer, in some cases a number of weeks due to the significant damage caused on our overhead network."

"Our Hawke’s Bay crews have worked extremely hard, doing some long hours over the last seven days to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, with many of them also affected by the cyclone damage. These reinforcements will allow us to rotate some of our crews while continuing the restoration work at a fast pace."

"We want to thank the community for their patience and support, for giving our crews space to get on with their jobs, and for the cooperation in reducing power use when they are reconnected." says Mr Larkin.

Unison has restored power to more than 68,000 customers since Cyclone Gabrielle hit on last Monday night. Our Cyclone Gabrielle Hawke’s Bay restoration map gives an up-to-date picture of where power has now been restored and areas we plan to restore next, which can be viewed on their website and Facebook page.

Some important key messages for the community are as follows:

- Conserve Power: Due to a limited supply of power coming in to the region at this time, we ask the public to please conserve power where possible to support restoration efforts.

- Please respect and stay clear of Unison crews as they work hard to repair sections of the power network: Our crews, contractors and those of Transpower are working long hours in challenging and dangerous conditions to restore power as quickly as possible. Many of them have also been impacted personally by Cyclone Gabrielle at home. Please keep your distance from, and respect our crews as they focus on completing repairs on the network.

During power outages, Unison regularly advises the following safety precautions:

Check for fallen or damaged electricity lines and treat lines as live at all times. Never touch wires or lines lying on the ground, hanging from poles, or objects such as tree branches that may be touching them. Fallen lines or wires may still be carrying an electrical current and could shock, injure or even kill if touched. Unison is urging anyone who sees a power line down to report these to www.unison.co.nz/outages

Turn off the power at the main switch if you suspect any electrical damage in your home. If the power goes out, turn off all electrical appliances to prevent possible damage by a power surge when the electricity supply is restored.

When the electricity network is damaged, it might take some time to get reconnected, so make sure you have a battery-operated radio, a torch, spare batteries, and a full gas bottle for your BBQ as part of your emergency kit.

Medically dependant customers are advised to prepare for the likelihood of no power and make alternative arrangements in advance.

To report an outage visit www.unison.co.nz/outages in the first instance as it is experiencing high call volumes through its call centre, which can still be used for those who do not have access to the internet - 0800 2 UNISON (0800 286 476).