Over the Fence Cuppa events to connect communities - Kapiti Coast District Council

Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 - 14:17

KÄpiti Coast District Council are calling for community-minded people to run Over the Fence Cuppa events for their neighbourhood or street to help grow connected communities.

KÄpiti Coast mayor Janet Holborow says the widespread impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle is a sad but timely reminder that knowing your neighbours and building resilient communities is especially important in a time of need.

"Council’s Over the Fence Cuppa initiative encourages KÄpiti residents to create fun and friendly events for those who live in their neighbourhood," says mayor Holborow.

"It’s the perfect way to take that first step in getting to know your neighbours better - or to renew the relationships you've already created.

"This year’s theme is Let’s Share. What better way to do this than to invite your neighbours over for a cuppa, share a meal or homegrown produce, host a guest speaker, discuss ways to help your neighbourhood prepare for an emergency, or even just say hi and share your contact details.

"Over the Fence Cuppa’s are a great way to learn what skills and tools your neighbours have that might come in handy and where your nearest community hub may be during an emergency.

"This is important as in a disaster such as an earthquake or flood, emergency services will be dealing with the most urgent matters. As we have seen recently, your area might be isolated and have limited or no access to water, power, food or other essentials for a number of days. The people you live nearest to will be your most immediate and ongoing source of support.

"Your event can be as big or as small as you want to make it. We’ll support events where residents have registered a get together with at least three other houses in their neighbourhood by 12 March 2023."

You can register your Over the Fence Cuppa event on Council’s website or by picking up a hard copy registration form from one of our service centres. Event hosts will receive a pack full of ideas and resources for their event, an invite to our launch party, and be in the draw to win some prizes.

Council will also provide follow-up support and information to help neighbourhoods stay connected.

Over the Fence Cuppa events are community-led with Council support and will run anytime between Friday 24 March to Sunday 2 April 2023.