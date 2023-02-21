Safer communities through responsible dog ownership - Rotorua Lakes Council

Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 - 15:13

Rotorua Lakes Council’s Animal Control Unit reunited over 500 kuri (dogs) with their owners last year, thanks to the efforts of the community and owners acting responsibly, 43 dogs have been returned so far this year.

Rotorua Lakes Council Animal Control Team Lead, Arana Waaka-Stockman extends his thanks to the community for their efforts to immediately notify the Animal Control Unit when they see roaming kuri, and to owners for ensuring their kuri are microchipped and registered.

Mr Waaka-Stockman says the district has experienced a sustained increase in reports of roaming dogs which unfortunately can become a safety issue

"Safety is a key aspect of our community well-being strategy and a priority for the district.

"Unfortunately roaming dogs can lead to rushing incidents and attacks on people or other animals. This is particularly prevalent during the summer months when more people are out enjoying the warmer weather and longer days with their kuri and whÄnau.

"These types of incidents can be avoided through responsible ownership.

"We want to remind owners of their responsibilities and encourage the community to contact us for any animal control related support - we’re here to help."

Under the Dog Control Act all owners are responsible for ensuring dogs are secure on a property at all times, under control when out in public, and given the proper care, attention, food, water, shelter and the exercise they need.

Central City Vets Owner, Russell Cowie also encourages owners to get their animals desexed, (unless there’s a good reason not to), microchipped and registered.

"A desexed dog is less likely to want to roam, and microchipping and registration will help reunite dogs and owners.

"Responsible ownership includes getting any health concerns checked promptly, keeping vaccinations up to date and socialising dogs, especially at a young stage to create lifelong social skills which are vital to their development."

Should you come across a roaming dog, a key safety message is ‘if a kuri is on its own, leave it alone’. If approached, make yourself look as large as possible and try to put something between you and the kuri such as a bike or fence and speak loudly but calmly and back away slowly. Talk to your whÄnau, particularly children, about the dangers of roaming dogs.

The Rotorua Lakes Council Animal Control team is responsible for managing dog and stock issues across the district and have already received more than 600 animal control requests for service this year.

Mr Waaka-Stockman also wishes to raise awareness that the Rotorua Lakes Council Dog Control Bylaw 2005 does not currently allow dogs in the Central Business District (CBD). There will be a chance for the public to have their say whether or not this remains the case going forward as part of a bylaw review currently underway.

"I encourage anyone with an interest in this space to keep an eye on Council’s website for further information around timing".

Council’s nine strong Animal Control Unit is on call 24/7 to respond to calls about dog attacks, dogs rushing at people, roaming dogs that have been secured, injured dogs, and wandering stock.

"Whether you think it’s notifiable or not - call the Animal Control Unit on 07 348 4199 for any animal control related issues to do your bit in helping to keep our community safe," says Mr Waaka-Stockman.