Fire and Emergency evacuates Awatoto Road, Napier

Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 - 15:17

Fire and Emergency is evacuating people away from raw sewage near the Awatoto Public Golf Course on Awatoto Road in Napier.

Fire and Emergency Group Manager Gareth Hughes says all members of the public are asked to stay out of the cordoned area so crews can deal with the incident quickly.

"There are currently three fire trucks, two tankers and a Hazmat Command Unit at the location," Mr Hughes said.

"If you think you’ve been exposed, please seek medical treatment immediately."