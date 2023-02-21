Waikato Museum to host knitted yum cha feast - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 - 15:59

A family feast lovingly made from knitted wool will be revealed when the exhibition Fortune by Bev Moon opens on Friday 24 February 2023 at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato.

"We are honoured to host Bev Moon’s carefully crafted tribute to her whaanau. As well as showcasing her artistic expertise, this installation tells one of many of the key stories of the early Chinese settlers of Aotearoa New Zealand," said Liz Cotton, Director of Museum and Arts, Waikato Museum.

"This exhibition skilfully explores the obstacles and opportunities experienced by our migrant communities through the medium of craft and food, made with love."

During Auckland’s lockdown in late 2021, Moon began knitting a yum cha banquet. This was to mark what would have been her late mother Yip Sue Yen’s 90th birthday in March 2022 and to honour her grandmother Lee Choy Kee, whose knitting and cooking skills were passed down the generations.

"While others perfected sourdough, binged on TV series, or went for walks in lockdown, I experimented and did my best to source just the right yarn shades, weights and textures online to create patterns for various wrappers and shapes. I folded and stuffed them the way Mum taught me when I helped make yum cha with her, all those years ago," said artist Bev Moon.

"Slowly the number of dishes grew into a feast, and I realised it was homage of sorts not only to my mother, but my grandmother as well."

Born and raised in Wellington but now based in Auckland, Moon is descended from Taishanese men who first arrived in Aotearoa New Zealand in the 1880s in search of gold and new opportunities. Due to New Zealand’s discriminatory ‘poll tax’ immigration policy at the time, their wives had to remain in China. Moon’s mother and grandmother were two of only 500 Chinese women and children eventually granted temporary refuge by the New Zealand government to escape the Japanese invasion in World War II.

Moon’s professional life has been spent immersed in other people’s histories and stories. As a Collections Manager and Touring Exhibitions Manager, she’s worked with the nation’s taonga and art at Auckland Museum Taamaki Paenga Hira, Te Papa Tongarewa, The Dowse Art Museum, City Gallery Wellington and Adam Art Gallery.

On tour with the assistance of the Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust, Fortune is on display at Waikato Museum from 24 February to 2 July 2023 and entry is free. For upcoming events and koorero toi (gallery talks), please visit www.waikatomuseum.co.nz/events

For te reo Maaori, Waikato Museum uses double vowels (uu) in place of vowels with a macron (Å«) to represent a long vowel sound. This spelling approach is the preference of tangata whenua in Hamilton Kirikiriroa and Waikato iwi for te reo Maaori words. Artists’ titles are shown in their original form.