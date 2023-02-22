Auckland Council CEO steps down

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 11:25

Mayor Wayne Brown today announced that Auckland Council Chief Executive Jim Stabback has resigned.

"This is arguably one of the most challenging and rewarding leadership roles in New Zealand’s public sector, and I respect Jim’s decision to step down for personal reasons," Mayor Brown said.

"He met with me to advise that he wished to terminate his contract with six months notice. This follows lengthy deliberation, and the process has been handled professionally and respectfully. Jim will continue to lead council and deliver on our commitments to Aucklanders, and help us transition to new leadership."

Mayor Brown and Stabback jointly announced the resignation to Auckland Council’s Governing Body in a closed workshop today.

Stabback had already informed his executive leadership team, who remain committed to pushing forward with key priorities including the ongoing emergency response and recovery from both the storm and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stabback took the reins as council chief executive in September 2020, delivering key programmes and initiatives over two and a half years that began with a global pandemic and more than 600 days of COVID restrictions and will conclude with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and other severe weather events.

During this period, he managed the council’s government reform programme, implemented a review of council-controlled organisations, and undertook the unenviable task of achieving Emergency Budget and Recovery Budget savings totalling $218 million.

Auckland Council’s chief executive is appointed by the council through the Governing Body, initially for a term of up to five years, with the possibility of a second term of up to two years.

The Mayor acknowledged Stabback’s service and dedication to staff, the wider council group, and Aucklanders, and confirmed that the search for his successor will get underway soon.