Donations flowing into TUMU Group relief fund

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 11:27

Donations have been flowing into the TUMU Group Relief Fund in the past 24 hours as the extent of the damage to the horticultural and agricultural sectors in Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti becomes better understood around New Zealand

Donations to date have included $50,000 in cash and $100,000 in timber to be donated to community rebuild projects from Rotorua-based Red Stag Timber, and other sizeable donations from other corporate entities including Generate, Koppers Performance Chemicals NZ Ltd, and Stratco. Red Stag has also made a $100,000 donation to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation, which has set up a relief fund to funnel donations to welfare agencies.

TUMU Group holding company director Brendan O’Sullivan said the group had mobilised quickly to get immediate support to isolated rural communities, drawing on the initial $100k funding provided by the group itself. So far fuel, pet food and other supplies have been air dropped to Rissington, Patoka, Tutira and Whanawhana. More drops are planned in the coming days.

"We are only getting to better understand the extent of this event and it is bigger and more tragic than people realise," said Mr O’Sullivan.

"Our isolated rural communities have been overwhelmed, some even moved to tears, by people’s generosity. We have to keep up the momentum to ensure they keep getting the support they need," he said.

"With our relief fund, and that of the Hawke’s Bay Foundation, we have two very effective and efficient ways to distribute widely to our local communities and we are thankful for that. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has made a donation so far, as well as all the people on the ground pulling together to get the job done as quickly as possible."

Anyone wanting to donate to the relief fund through the group’s charitable trust, The Evergreen Foundation, can do so here: TUMU Relief Fund.

Regular updates will be provided on the group’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages.