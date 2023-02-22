Waikanae and Midway beaches are closed - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 10:39

Under section 88 of the Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Act, Waikanae and Midway beaches are closed until the extreme danger of woody debris is removed.

TairÄwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green says this is a temporary closure.

"This closure is to limit the extent of the emergency our region is under. We are able to use the CDEM Act to do this because we are under a state of emergency.

"Our emergency services are already stretched to capacity dealing with a national state of emergency.

"We want to keep you safe."

Waikanae and Midway beaches will stay closed until the extremely dangerous woody debris, which includes large logs and trees in piles that are up to two metres high, is cleared.

Mr Green says forestry companies have started to clear the beach between Waikanae Surf Club and Waikanae Cut. They are aiming to have this clear by the end of the week.

"We are developing a plan of how and where to dispose of the debris. It’s a complex problem and we thank you for your patience while this is worked out."