Maranga - Rise up Aotearoa Cyclone Gabrielle free national relief concert

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 12:21

A free online concert to raise funds for communities and whÄnau hit by Cyclone Gabrielle has been announced by Whakaata MÄori.

#MARANGA - RISE UP AOTEAROA, unites New Zealand musicians and entertainers for a live fundraising concert, which will be broadcast by Whakaata MÄori on 25 March 2023. The all day concert, in partnership with the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency, will raise funds for affected families as well as recognising the efforts of rescue teams on the ground. The final line up of performers, entertainers and special guests who will go live from Auckland to the nation will be announced in the coming days.

Whakaata MÄori TÄhuhu RangapÅ«, Shane Taurima, said #MARANGA - RISE UP AOTEAROA will be streamed live online and broadcast live on television to allow all New Zealanders to get involved in the national effort.

"Maranga means to rise up. It’s a national call to action to lift up whÄnau and communities who have suffered significant loss and acknowledge the many rescue volunteers through the rebuild and the long road ahead to recovery," he said. CEO WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency CEO, John Tamihere said it had been a devastating start to 2023 for many whÄnau.

"#MARANGA - RISE UP AOTEAROA will be an amazing event that will bring some relief to us all, as well as raising much needed pÅ«tea. Adversity shows us how resilient we really are, how we rise above these challenges and, most importantly, how we can come together to tautoko one another right when we need it the most", he said. Whakaata MÄori is grateful to and inspired by the generosity of artists and organisations who have not hesitated to support this national kaupapa to rally all of Aotearoa, New Zealand.