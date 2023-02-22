Macetown rescue response update 3 - Maritime New Zealand

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 14:24

Race officials have informed the Rescue Coordination Centre they have accounted for all competitors and officials involved in the Southern Lakes Ultra-marathon.

RCCNZ was first alerted to people requiring assistance at about 1 am 22 February, when a personal locator beacon was activated. As of early-afternoon on 22 February a total of 10 beacons have been activated.

Rescue Coordination Centre’s Operation’s Manager, Michael Clulow says we have the facilitated the evacuation of seven race participants and one official to Queenstown Lakes Hospital.

"This has been a collaborative response, which has included New Zealand Police Search and Rescue, Fire and Emergency New Zeeland, and Queenstown rescue helicopters; we want to thank the staff on the ground who supported this rescue effort," he says.