Finding the way forward for recreation and sport in Taupo District - Council

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 15:30

TaupÅ District Council is looking for community feedback on a set of principles to help guide its future decisions about recreation and sport planning and investment.

The strategy will give a road map for making decisions on investing in and managing our district’s facilities, reserves and sportsgrounds, and outline how council can support local sports clubs and organisations.

Senior policy advisor Aidan Smith says there are three questions the council is grappling with and is keen to hear community views on.

"We ran a survey last year to see what people's views were on our network of community reserves and sportsgrounds and some of the strong feedback was that it's not really clear what council's role is or what it ideally should be in the recreation and sport space," he said.

"Another piece of feedback was that there's a need to balance free recreation, organised events and club sports as there is significant pressure on some of our most popular reserves.

"The third question we want to explore is how council can best provide support to clubs, whether that's investing in facilities or via grants, or a bit of both. We're really looking for some community direction here."

Feedback from the public on these core principles helps council decide which recreation and sport projects will go into its Long Term Plan, to invest in recreation and sport where it has the greatest impact.

Submissions are open now and close at 4.30pm on Wednesday 22 March 2023.

A hearing will be held on Tuesday 4 April, at 10.30am in the TaupÅ Council Chamber, 107 te Heuheu Street, TaupÅ, for anyone wanting to speak directly to councillors about their feedback.

For more information and make a submission go to www.taupo.govt.nz/haveyoursay