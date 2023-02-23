Precious personal items to go on display at He Waka Tuia’s latest exhibition Nohi: Artefact - Invercargill City Council

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 10:01

People from the Invercargill community are sharing their own precious personal items at He Waka Tuia’s latest exhibition Nohi: Artefact.

Nohi is an Aotearoa slang word for nosey, which He Waka Tuia manager Sarah Brown says fits this exhibition well.

"People from the community are essentially inviting members of the public in to view some of their personal treasured possessions."

On display are items such as teddy bears, 16th Century rosary beads made from tin and fruit stones, a Lava Necklace made from Pompeii volcanic rock, and even a 1960s surfboard owned by Invercargill City Council Group Manager Leisure and Recreation Steve Gibling. Brown said this exhibition was a change from the usual collection items they displayed.

"These items have been personally picked as things that hold a lot of meaning for an individual or family. Some have been passed down through generations and others are treasured childhood toys.

"It’s a rare opportunity to take a look at the things people hold dear from their own homes."

Beginning at the same time is Lennel: The People and the Plants - a Heritage Month exhibition recognising the evolution of the garden that once belonged to J T Thomson, also known as John Turnbull Thomson, the man who surveyed the site for Invercargill.

Turnbull Thomson built his retirement house named Lennel in north Invercargill in the 1880s, which also boasted an impressive garden.

This exhibition will follow a timeline of information and photos looking at how the gardens have changed when first cared for by Turnbull Thomson himself, then by his gardener Albert, through other descendants and owners until today, when the garden is being restored by current owners Laura Thompson and Will Finlayson.

"We are so excited to have these two exhibitions opening this weekend, which give two different views of history and what matters to people," Brown said.

Both exhibitions are running now until March 19 at He Waka Tuia.