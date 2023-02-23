Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance welcomes Chief Exec resignation

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 10:37

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance has welcomed the news that Auckland Council’s Chief Executive is to resign after calling for the resignation of the Executive Leadership Team last year following the news of a $270 million budget blow out.

Ratepayers' Alliance spokesman, Jordan Williams, said:

"The $270 million budget shortfall announced last year made Jim Stabback’s position untenable. While the Council’s Governing Body sets the Budget, it is the unelected Council officials who hold the purse strings and who are supposed to keep spending in check.

"But over the past few years, Auckland Council’s finances have spiralled out of control with a growing number of senior and middle manager and unnecessary Council funding for things like Auckland Unlimited and Eke Panuku while passing these costs onto ratepayers through severe rate hikes.

"Aucklanders sent a clear signal that they wanted to see change at the Council when they elected Wayne Brown as their Mayor last October and the departure of Jim Stabback presents an opportunity to change course and get spending back under control."