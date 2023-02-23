Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 10:48

Playcentres across the country are inviting whānau with tamariki aged 0-6 years to visit during Playcentre Open Week, which runs from 6-10 March.

"While Playcentre is a nationwide charity, with over 400 centres across the country, each local Playcentre is made up of individual tamariki and whānau that play, learn and grow together to create their own Playcentre community," says Playcentre Aotearoa Chief Executive David Moger.

Playcentre is an Early Childhood Education (ECE) provider with a difference; it is parents and whānau who care for the children attending.

"Each local Playcentre provides a place for tamariki to socialise and learn through play, while parents meet other families and become part of a supportive, fun and friendly environment where community and social connections flourish," says Moger.

Playcentre also offers parenting support, including connection with other parents to share joys and challenges with, to a free NZQA approved education programme to develop parenting skills and understand how children learn and develop.

"Playcentre is a great way to get to know people in a new area. They provide awesome play experiences and some great parent education, so you learn alongside your child," says Playcentre parent Sarah.

During Playcentre Open Week (6-10 March) whānau are invited to come along for a free visit and experience Playcentre for themselves.

You can find your local Playcentre at www.playcentre.org.nz.