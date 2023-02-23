UHCC 'adopts' NCC as part of LGNZ's Adopt-a-Community campaign

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 11:51

Upper Hutt City Council (UHCC) is proud to be one of 30 Councils joining Local Government New Zealand’s (LGNZ) "Adopt-a-Community" campaign and has been matched with Napier City Council.

The campaign is a nationwide initiative which directly connects Councils unaffected by Cyclone Gabrielle with Councils and communities of the most devastated. By creating a community-to-community connection, Councils who want to help can do so in a meaningful way, by encouraging donations to relief funds.

The adoption relationship sees the relief efforts move away from goods-donation and move towards providing financial support directly to mayoral relief funds.

Mayor Wayne Guppy says the campaign is a great way to support communities that have been hit hard, by raising money for their recovery efforts.

"Speaking to people in Upper Hutt, time after time they want to know what they can do to help. Adopt-a-Community gives us a direct connection with those who really need it, and the message is clear: if you have the means, please donate. We know getting Napier back on its feet is going to take time, and this is a way for us to say to them ‘we’re with you’."

Those wanting to support Napier City Council with their recovery can make a direct donation to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust: 02-0700-0010824-002.