Chief of Staff and Tiriti Outcomes appointments made to leadership - Te Pukenga

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 15:22

Te PÅ«kenga has confirmed the appointment of Paora Ammunson as Deputy Chief Executive Tiriti Outcomes and Ziena Jalil as Chief of Staff.

Chief Executive Peter Winder says Ziena brings the breadth of experience, and the drive needed to lead key oversight functions and to deliver high quality advice to the Chief Executive.

"An organisation of the size and scale of Te PÅ«kenga, with 250,000 Äkonga (learners) and 10,000 kaimahi (staff) needs strong systems and processes to ensure we are open, transparent and accountable - to our people, to government and to the public. Ziena’s experience will ensure we have confidence in those systems," Mr Winder says.

The Office of the Chief Executive supports and advises the Chief Executive, coordinates the governance system and ensures academic quality expectations for Te PÅ«kenga. It also leads legal and risk functions, communications and stakeholder engagement.

Ziena has helped some of New Zealand’s largest businesses and education institutions build their reputation and revenue, advised Ministers and boards. She has received several international awards for her work promoting New Zealand trade and education in Asia, where she was based for 10 years. Her governance experience includes board roles for public, private and not-for-profit entities, including in the education sector.

"Ziena’s understanding of our sector, of international markets, governance and communications are a strong fit for this role. Her passion for equity and opportunities for people of diverse cultures, abilities and experience will help us drive towards our organisational goals," Mr Winder says.

Ms Jalil says "Education transforms lives. It helps to build a stronger, more productive society where all our people can realise their potential. I look forward to contributing to Te PÅ«kenga and its focus on vocational education which is relevant for our world today and in the future, and supporting its commitment to equity."

Tiriti Outcomes will provide specialist equity, MÄori, Te Tiriti o Waitangi and MÄori educational expertise, and set the direction and guide continuous improvement in Tiriti excellence across Te PÅ«kenga.

"Paora’s deep commitment and experience to driving progress will help us realise our pursuit of equity, and uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi. His relationships across Wellington, government, the tertiary sector, including with Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa, and his background in working with and for iwi organisations will bring significant and valued expertise to our leadership team," Mr Winder says.

Mr Ammunson says "Te PÅ«kenga has been established with a clear, legislated mandate to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the te reo MÄori text. That is a significant opportunity to think differently about how we partner with hapÅ« to shift the system so that it delivers for our rangatahi. I’m excited about contributing to that."

Te PÅ«kenga confirmed the roles that would make up its permanent executive structure on 6 October 2022. Since then Chief Executive Peter Winder has confirmed Keri-Anne Tane as Chief People Officer, Teresa Pollard as Chief Digital Officer, Michelle Teirney as Chief Financial Officer, Gus Gilmore as DCE Ako Delivery, Dr Megan Gibbons as DCE Academic Centre and Learning Systems and Andrew McSweeney as Deputy Chief Executive Learner and Employer Experience and Attraction.

Mr Ammunson and Ms Jalil will begin in their roles on 6 March. Recruitment for a permanent Deputy Chief Executive Strategy and Transformation will also begin shortly to replace Richard Forgan.