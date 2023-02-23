What will U do to support Unity Week 2023?

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 17:00

One of New Zealand’s funniest and best loved personalities, Dai Henwood is coming to Christchurch on 8 March to speak loudly in support of Unity Week, an initiative close to his heart.

Unity Week runs from 15 to 21 March and is an initiative of the Sakinah Community Trust, a not-for-profit led by seven women who lost loved ones in the tragic March 15 Christchurch Mosque attacks.

It is a coordinated approach to remember and honour the lives lost, while also promoting a socially cohesive society.

Hamimah Ahmat, one of the founding members, says it is amazing what can be achieved with communities of different backgrounds if we all follow the principles of respecting each other and accepting our similarities, as well as our differences.

"We believe that everyone, regardless of their background or community, should feel welcome, respected, and loved for who they are and where they come from.

"Our message this year is that unity begins with U; we all have a part to play, so please join in because it’s sure to be an enriching experience," says Ahmat.

Dai Henwood couldn’t agree more and is a huge advocate of anything that promotes understanding, kindness and compassion.

"New Zealanders are great at unifying around tragic events, but making unity a daily habit in the good times not just the bad makes for a stronger society," Henwood says.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger says Unity Week is a great chance for people to reflect on the past and work towards a more unified future.

"We want Christchurch to be known as a place where everyone is valued, respected and safe and I look forward to being a part of Unity Week," Mauger says.

Hamimah Ahmat says there are many ways people can get involved in Unity Week.