DCC focused on delivering for its community - Dunedin City Council

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 17:42

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says the Dunedin City Council is continuing to focus on delivery as it signs off on the 2023-24 draft budget.

Councillors today approved the draft Annual Plan 2023-24 for public feedback, including a proposed 6.5% rates increase and a continuation of capital spending focused on infrastructure upgrades across the city.

Mr Radich says the draft rates increase - coming in below the 7% forecast earlier - is an impressive effort by staff in challenging economic times.

"It’s a remarkable achievement and I’d like to thank staff for their work on this draft budget.

"Our focus is on continuing to deliver for our community, and this budget represents more of that.

"We’re doing what we said we would - delivering new pipes and other improvements for our community - and maintaining what we already have.

"The focus will soon switch to the three-yearly update of the 10 year plan, and we will have to grapple with some significant challenges, but it’s ‘steady as she goes’ for now."

More information about the Annual Plan 2023-24 will be publicised in the coming weeks, including via community papers, social media, videos and the DCC’s ‘The Future of Us’ webpage.

Anyone wanting to have their say can provide feedback online, via an easy to complete submission form, and submitters can speak directly to Councillors at a public hearing beginning on 1 May 2023.

After submissions have been received Councillors will meet from 22 May 2023 to deliberate on the feedback and finalise the Annual Plan.