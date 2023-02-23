Uncontactable people reports following Cyclone Gabrielle - NZ Police

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 18:55

Police have today narrowed the number of uncontactable people in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle to 56.

More than 100 Police staff have been working on matching and verifying people reported as uncontactable, with those reported safe or found.

All 56 people that remain uncontactable as of 2pm today are from the Hawke’s Bay and TairÄwhiti areas.

Local staff are prioritising uncontactable persons enquiries with over 70 officers out in force for the past week visiting homes, alternative accommodation, evacuation centres and other locations.

Police have received very few new reports of uncontactable people, with a total 6960 reports logged as at 2pm today.

While the total number of those still to be contacted has reduced significantly, we know there are families out there deeply concerned for the welfare of their loved ones.

The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities.

Regardless, Police staff are exploring all avenues to try and locate them.

We again urge anyone who has been in touch with someone previously reported uncontactable to let us know, whether that’s via our online form, at a Police station or by reaching out to an officer in the community.

We believe many of these people simply have not realised they have been reported missing.

A significant number of additional Police staff remain in Eastern District, supported by the Eagle helicopter.

The number of confirmed deceased remains at 11.