Selwyn "adopts" Gisborne to help with cyclone recovery

Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 10:10

Selwyn is "adopting" Gisborne TairÄwhiti to support the region with its recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Selwyn has joined the Local Government New Zealand Adopt-a-Community programme partnering communities to support areas hardest hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Selwyn Waikirikiri will be supporting the TairÄwhiti Gisborne District, with residents encouraged to give to the TairÄwhiti Mayoral Relief Fund. Gisborne was among the regions hit hardest by Cyclone Gabrielle, with thousands of houses silt damaged, an ongoing water crisis, the transport network in need of repair and ongoing communication disruption.

Donating to the Mayoral Relief Fund allows people to give direct support to the community for immediate response and medium to long-term recovery projects, Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton says.

We’ve all seen the devastation and I’ve heard from so many Selwyn residents looking to help right across the North Island. Adopting a community gives us a focus for helping, while ensuring that places aren’t missed out. We know from the disasters we’ve experienced here in Canterbury that recovery is a long-road.

We are a community of a similar size to Gisborne, with a large geography, a population of 50,000 and an expansive rural network of communities. So we’re asking our Selwyn community to get behind Gisborne."

Over the coming weeks the Council will be involved with a series of fundraisers to help people donate. Councillors and volunteers will be collecting at Selwyn Sounds on 4 March with further fundraisers being planned including an art auction.

"This is a whole community effort, if you’re a business, a school, a community group looking for a way to help, this is for you. Get creative, have fun and let’s get fundraising for Gisborne," Mayor Sam says.

Donations to the Tairawhiti Mayor Relief Fund can be made to

Account Name: Gisborne District Council

Account: 03 0638 0502288 00

For overseas payments - SWIFT code: WPACNZ2W

Reference: Disaster