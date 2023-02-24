End of an era for annual Muster - Waitomo District Council

Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 11:28

Waitomo District Council has made the decision to no longer hold ‘The Great New Zealand Muster’.

Mayor John Robertson says the weight of the decision came down to a number of factors including the cancellation of the ‘running of the sheep’ event.

"It is a real shame, but times have changed and sometimes we just need to make a call and roll with the punches."

It will be the end of an era for the event, which has been an annual fixture in some form for more than 20 years.

WDC has valued working alongside the shearing committee and will continue to do so by supporting the New Zealand Shearing Championships, which will be held at the Les Munro Centre from 30 March to 1 April 2023.

WDC will be looking for a new signature event that can be planned thoroughly for future years, and which captures the identity and culture of Te KÅ«iti and the Waitomo District.