Wanaka schools to pool active travel route underway - QLDC

Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 12:36

Work on the much-anticipated active travel route creating a safe, shared pathway for kids, families and commuters between WÄnaka’s schools and Recreation Centre is underway.

Queenstown Lakes District Council Acting General Manager Property and Infrastructure Tony Avery said shovels have hit dirt on the first stage of the project: creating a signalised crossing on Aubrey Road near Holy Family Catholic School.

"This significant project will ultimately provide a seamless route for those walking, biking, skateboarding and scooting from one side of town to the other," he said.

"The concept is simple - linking Holy Family and WÄnaka Primary School with Mount Aspiring College and on into Three Parks where both Te Kura O Take KÄrara primary school and the Recreation Centre are located. However, a huge amount of planning and design is required before we can start construction on any of the various stages."

"Work on the Aubrey Road crossing is the culmination of many hours’ mahi on the part of Council staff. With the safety of users paramount, we’re following the very latest guidelines from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and also working with schools, landowners and neighbours to ensure this is a lasting success for WÄnaka’s active community."

The first crossing will be accompanied by a shared pathway and signage that will be consistent with the rest of the route as work progresses in future stages through Kelly’s Flat Recreation Reserve up to WÄnaka Primary School and Mount Aspiring College.

From here the shared pathway will continue across Lismore Park to Hedditch Street. After crossing the state highway it will run along Ballantyne Road into Three Parks.

A full schedule showing the complete route and approximate timings for each stage will be available on the Council’s website soon. Work on some future stages remains subject to funding and necessary approvals.