Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 13:02

Mayoral Relief fund announced for Kaipara District Kaipara District Mayor Craig Jepson has established a Mayoral Relief Fund to help support those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Mayor Jepson has been out and about every day since the cyclone came though the district, visiting communities and residents affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, and says there are many people out there doing it tough.

"The breadth of those impacted across the Kaipara District is huge. We have people whose property and homes have severe and long-lasting damage, who have lost their crops, who have been cut off for weeks now and unable to work." Mayor Jepson says many people have been asking how they can support Kaipara residents. "We have had offers of help from all over the country and are grateful for everyone’s support. There are many who certainly need it.".

The Mayoral Relief Fund may be used to allocate one-off payments to individuals, families, community organisations, marae, and small businesses within the Kaipara District who have suffered severe hardship or damage as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

More details on the Mayoral Relief Fund criteria and how to apply will be available next week.

The Kaipara District Mayoral Relief Fund is open for donations. This is your chance to support the people worst affected in Kaipara by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Make a donation to the Kaipara District Mayoral Relief Fund

02-0308-0090743-002

Particulars: Your phone number

Reference: Name