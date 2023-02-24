Water back on for Muriwai tomorrow - Watercare

Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 10:37

Thanks to an interim solution set up by Watercare, water will be back on tomorrow in Muriwai.

The solution will see water return to homes after a major landslide took out the Muriwai Water Treatment Plant following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Watercare northern networks manager Tim Scheirlinck says: "We’ve had a tanker parked at the Sand Dunz Café providing emergency drinking water to the Muriwai community since Tuesday February 14, while planning for a short-term network solution was underway.

"The temporary fix is a water tanker that will store water much like a reservoir. Water will be pumped directly back into the existing network using a mobile pump station.

"We will regularly top up the tanker to maintain supply to customers whose homes haven’t been red stickered.

"The water tanker and mobile pump station will be set up on Motutara Road opposite the fire station.

"While we investigate the state of the treatment plant and network, we ask residents to be mindful of their water use - keep showers to four minutes, only use dishwasher and washing machines when they’re full and turn off the tap when you’re brushing your teeth."