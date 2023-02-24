Kapiti Run for Youth is open for registration by individuals and groups

Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 14:55

KÄpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand Friday 24th, 2023: The Web Genius KÄpiti Run for Youth is actively planning and activating its campaign to take place in-person on the beach on Sunday 26 March 2023. "We can’t wait to see many happy people again, says Campaign Manager, Helene Judge.

KÄpiti Run for Youth takes place annually to raise funds and fitness for KÄpiti rangatahi youth while having fun walking or running along the beautiful KÄpiti coastline. "There are four options to choose from: 12 or 6km walk and the 12 or 6km run," says Richard Calkin, the Founder of Web Genius. He goes on to say, "registration is from 8.45am to 10am with all walkers and runners starting together at 10.15am. Once their profile is set-up, we ask everyone to let their whÄnau, friends and work mates know so they can sponsor their efforts."

"There is no entry fee to participate in KÄpiti Run for Youth as we use a sponsorship model and we encourage everyone to raise $20 or more," says Steve Jandrell, Web Genius CEO. All entrants receive regular campaigns to motivate their sponsorship efforts along the way.

"We are fully committed to operating within the Event Sector Voluntary Code when it comes to Covid," says Helene. If circumstances were to change and Covid prevented us from operating, we would go virtual like what we did in 2020 and 2022. We encourage being fully boosted for you, your whÄnau, your community, and please don’t attend if you are feeling unwell. It’s quick, easy and free to register as an individual or group, so just head over to our website now >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/register-

When registering you choose a Fundraising Partner - Partners for 2023 are: Challenge for Change KÄpiti, KÄpiti Basketball Association, KÄpiti College, KÄpiti Kindness Trust, KÄpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets KÄpiti, Åtaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project KÄpiti, Whirlwind KÄpiti, Work Ready KÄpiti and ZEAL KÄpiti. All funds raised are split 70% to the official Fundraising Partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30% is retained towards running and promotion of the event. You can check-out more about our Fundraising Partners here >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/fundraising-partners

"The 2023 Business Sponsorship campaign is open to give an opportunity to support the underlying work of this event," says Helene. Sponsorship categories are: Platinum $1,000+, Gold $500, Silver $250 or Bronze $125m. In 2022 we were hugely grateful to 67 local business sponsors to the value of $17,050. Our campaign is well underway to reach and maybe pass that amount in 2023 - you can view 2023 Business Sponsors so far here >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/business-sponsors-kapiti

We cannot run KÄpiti Run for Youth without event sponsors and we acknowledge the ongoing support from: Beach FM, Café Lane, Captured By Friday Photography, City Fitness KÄpiti, KÄpiti Business Projects, KÄpiti Candy Co, KÄpiti Law, KÄpiti Party Hire, KÄpiti Pure Water, KÄpiti News, PaekÄkÄriki Pops, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft KÄpiti, Speedy Signs KÄpiti-Porirua and Founder, Web Genius.

KÄpiti Run for Youth prides itself on being a sustainable and family friendly event with baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads participating on the day with their humans. There are sponsored prizes, treats for the kids, certificates and free PaekÄkÄriki Mini Pops for everyone at the end. We can’t wait to see everyone and to raise as much money as we can in 2023 for youth in KÄpiti!