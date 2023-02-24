Clutha District adopts Far North District after Cyclone Gabrielle - Clutha District Council

Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 15:21

From the deep south to the far north, Clutha residents are being encouraged to send aroha and donations to the Far North District community which is feeling the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan says "In many ways the Far North is akin to Clutha, with similar age demographics, geographical size and many isolated communities, and while they have a far larger population of around 75,000, this is Clutha’s opportunity to make a difference to our friends in the Far North. Many homes are still without power, and we have seen the strain that will be on many communities over the coming weeks. The devastation places this as one of our nation’s worst disasters and worthy of us all committing support to the response."

"I didn’t hesitate to say yes to adopting another council area and offering support for their community. This is a great initiative for Clutha to be able to concentrate its support, and I am sure the generosity of all locals will shine through as we get in behind the Far North and help where we can. Our thoughts go out to all the people whose lives have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle."

Northland District Mayor Moko Tepania says, "The Far North was the first district to feel the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle. We are so fortunate to have not been affected as severely as other areas in Aotearoa but whÄnau and communities here in Northland are still picking up the pieces. We are so grateful to the Clutha District for adopting us in the Far North and any assistance will go direct to those whÄnau affected. We can’t thank you enough! Whakawhetai nui (many thanks)!"

The Adopt-a-Community campaign matches councils unaffected by Cyclone Gabrielle with a council and community badly hit. The focus is firmly on driving donations straight to the adopted community’s Mayoral Relief Funds.

Please donate funds to the Mayoral Relief Fund, we are not asking for donated goods.

Donations can be made to the Far North Mayoral Relief Fund.Bank Number: 12 3244 0022509 04

Reference: MRF and Gabrielle