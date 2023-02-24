Aucklanders urged to take care when travelling this evening - Auckland Transport

Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 15:48

Aucklanders are being advised to take extra care if travelling around the Auckland region this evening, with MetService weather warnings and watches in place across the region.

Roads damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle and the anniversary weekend floods remain especially vulnerable to the impacts of further rain.

There are currently full closures in place for 25 roads across the Auckland region, and there is a risk of further closures depending on the severity of today’s rainfall.

Access to Karekare, Piha, Te Henga Bethells Beach, Muriwai, Anawhata, Huia, Little Huia and WhatipÅ« remains compromised. Please stay away and do not add additional pressure to these communities by trying to visit them at this time.

Auckland Transport’s Executive GM Safety, Stacey van der Putten says:

"We are asking Aucklanders to be especially careful if travelling in areas hardest hit by the recent weather events, particularly in the Waitakere Ranges, rural Rodney and Awhitu Peninsula.

"We do not expect any significant disruption to public transport services as a result of the weather this evening. As a precaution we have reminded bus drivers to put safety first and avoid driving through floodwater, should flooding occur.

"As always, please check the weather updates, drive to the conditions and check AT’s journey planner or mobile app for the latest updates before using public transport services."

For travel information please visit www.at.govt.nz.

For information and updates on AT’s current work to repair local roads please visit www.at.govt.nz/roadrepairs.